What to watch on January 10: Kaagaz is streaming on ZEE5

Kaagaz is now streaming on ZEE5.

As vaccination drives have either begun or are in the offing in a great portion of the world, things do look brighter this year so far. Entertainment business is also beginning to stand on its feet once again despite a few setbacks. More and more theatres are reopening and film and TV production have begun in earnest.

However, the streaming services are still the major source for most people’s entertainment. One of the more notable recent streaming releases is Pankaj Tripathi’s ZEE5 movie Kaagaz. Also starring Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay, the film is directed by Satish Kaushik.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said the film was littered with cliches, it was watchable mainly because of Tripathi’s performance. “You sit through this only because of the liveliness of Pankaj Tripathi, the actor who owned 2020, and whose playing of Lal Bihari ‘Mritak’, a man buffeted by other people’s malice and guile, is full of sincerity. And humanity,” she concluded in her mixed review.

R Madhavan starrer Maara is another recent important release. The film, which also has Shraddha Srinath, Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in the cast, is a remake of the Malayalam hit Charlie. Charlie starred Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles.