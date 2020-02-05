What to watch on Hotstar: February 5

HBO’s The Outsider is currently streaming on Hotstar. HBO’s The Outsider is currently streaming on Hotstar.

Hotstar is one of the most popular Indian streaming platforms. From sports, news, reality shows, documentaries to international and regional films and shows — the streaming site has it all.

Hotstar recently made headlines after it was announced that the platform would be hosting Disney Plus content as well from March 29.

During the Walt Disney Company’s first quarter financial conference call, Disney CEO Robert Iger said, “We’re also excited to announce that we will be launching Disney Plus in India through our Hotstar service on March 29, at the beginning of the Indian Premier League Cricket season. We will be rebranding our existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar.”

Apart from hosting content from Star network channels, Hotstar has also been investing in original films, shows and documentaries. Currently, its ‘original’ roster boasts of series such as Criminal Justice, City of Dreams as well as documentaries including the likes of MS Dhoni’s Roar of the Lion.