What to watch on Hotstar: February 5

Hotstar is one of the most popular Indian streaming platforms. From sports, news, reality shows, documentaries to international and regional films and shows — the streaming site has it all.
Hotstar recently made headlines after it was announced that the platform would be hosting Disney Plus content as well from March 29.
During the Walt Disney Company’s first quarter financial conference call, Disney CEO Robert Iger said, “We’re also excited to announce that we will be launching Disney Plus in India through our Hotstar service on March 29, at the beginning of the Indian Premier League Cricket season. We will be rebranding our existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar.”
Apart from hosting content from Star network channels, Hotstar has also been investing in original films, shows and documentaries. Currently, its ‘original’ roster boasts of series such as Criminal Justice, City of Dreams as well as documentaries including the likes of MS Dhoni’s Roar of the Lion.
Highlights
HBO's McMillions is a true crime documentary series that focuses on the fraud that happened during the Monopoly games at McDonald's. The six episode series will be broadcast on a weekly basis with new episodes coming in every Tuesday. The first episode is out on Hotstar now.
The first ODI between India and New Zealand saw the latter emerge as winners. India put up a score of 347/4 in 50 overs but New Zealand won the game by 4 wickets. Watch the highlights of the match on Hotstar.
9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of television series 9-1-1, is currently streaming on Hotstar. Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the show stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and Ronen Rubenstein among others.
Talking about the show, Rob Lowe said, “Ryan Murphy and I have been trying to find something to do together for about 15 years! I loved 9-1-1, and they came to me with a very different iteration of it. To bring to life these characters who are based on people who are actually out on the trenches saving lives every single day is a profound honor for me.”
He added, “This world supports humor and the real-life stakes. A lot of shows do either-or but very few do both. What I really love about Lone Star is the tone. It’s a well-rounded, really interesting ensemble.”
You can watch a new episode every Monday only on Hotstar Premium.
Day 2 of the Paytm Ranji Trophy 2019/20 match between Maharashtra and Odisha is currently streaming on Hotstar.
Day 2 of the Paytm Ranji Trophy 2019/20 match between Saurashtra and Mumbai is currently streaming on Hotstar.
The ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 match between South Africa and Afghanistan is currently streaming on Hotstar.