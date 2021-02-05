What to watch on February 5: Bliss is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson-starrer Bliss is available on Amazon Prime Video.

During the first month of the year, OTT platforms gave the audience varied content. From Tandav to The White Tiger, there was something for all in the world of streaming platforms.

In the first week of February, streaming platforms have welcomed us with Amazon Prime Video’s Bliss, Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie, ZEE5’s Lahore Confidential, AltBalaji and ZEE5’s LSD (Love Scandal & Doctors) and the digital release of Ravi Teja’s Krack on Aha.

Krack was one of the first big films to release in theatres after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. The Ravi Teja-starrer brought back cine-goers in hordes, and the success of the film was seen as a positive sign for the film industry. Also starring Shruti Haasan, the film is now streaming on Aha.

Hollywood film Malcolm & Marie is also streaming on Netflix. Starring Zendaya and John David Washington, the trailer describes this film as ‘not a love story’ but ‘a story of love’. The film was shot during the pandemic and has been shot completely in black and white. The Hollywood Reporter’s review of the film read, “Washington holds his own throughout but it’s MVP Zendaya who carries the movie, revealing as much in Marie’s loaded silences as she does in her words.”

Amazon Prime Video original film Bliss, starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, is out. The psychological drama has the two characters jumping between their reality and a simulation, so much so that they even can’t tell the difference between the two anymore. Hayek’s character seems to have designed the multiple alternate realities and Wilson’s character seems like her test subject, but there’s more to this than meets the eye.