What to watch on December 4: Darbaan is streaming on ZEE5

Swara Bhasker-starrer Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which revolves around a stand-up comedian, will also premiere on Netflix today. The actor spoke to indianexpress.com about the show in a recent interaction. "The nicest thing about Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is that there is so much hope, even in all the mess that's going on. It will win you over," the actor stated.

About people drawing comparisons between Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Swara said that just because the two characters are stand-up comedians, it doesn't mean that every other thing about the two shows are going to be similar too. "Nobody ever said about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that it is like Dil Chahta Hai. Nobody ever says about a friendship film that this is like Sholay. You don't say that because you are okay with watching similar stories or similar premises when it has men in it, but somehow because we are not used to seeing as much female-forward content, we perhaps feel the need to put it in a box," she added.