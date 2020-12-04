What to watch on December 4: Darbaan is streaming on ZEE5

The pandemic is far from over, and even though producers are willing to release their movies in theatres, not everyone feels safe to step out after staying months locked inside their homes. OTT platforms continue to save the day by churning out quality content. While the long-awaited live-action remake of Mulan has finally premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, cinephiles are also excited to watch the David Fincher directorial Mank on Netflix.
Another OTT feature that seems to have an interesting premise is the ZEE5 film Darbaan, featuring Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi. Talking about Darbaan, Sharad told indianexpress.com, “Darbaan is a story about relationships, love and sacrifice. Honestly, I had been waiting for such a film. Also, Bipin has written the film so well that it was easy to perform it. Also, the music of the film is so melodious that it is the USP of the film.”
Starring Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa and Sagar Arya, London Confidential is set against the backdrop of Indo-China tensions as the two countries are on the brink of war with each other. Mouni and Purab seem to paly RAW agents who are risking everything to protect their country. There is also the threat of an unknown virus but the key to solving the mystery here is a missing RAW agent.
The Sopranos is said to be the greatest television series of all time. It was this show that really made HBO the place of prestige television that it is today. It is safe to say that without this David Chase creation, The Wire, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and other such iconic shows would not exist. Based in New Jersey, The Sopranos revolved around a fictional Italian-American mobster Tony Sopranos, played by late James Gandolfini.