Friday, December 04, 2020
What to watch on December 4: Darbaan is streaming on ZEE5

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot Select among others.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2020 1:16:41 pm
DarbaanDarbaan is available on ZEE5.

The pandemic is far from over, and even though producers are willing to release their movies in theatres, not everyone feels safe to step out after staying months locked inside their homes. OTT platforms continue to save the day by churning out quality content. While the long-awaited live-action remake of Mulan has finally premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, cinephiles are also excited to watch the David Fincher directorial Mank on Netflix.

Another OTT feature that seems to have an interesting premise is the ZEE5 film Darbaan, featuring Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi. Talking about Darbaan, Sharad told indianexpress.com, “Darbaan is a story about relationships, love and sacrifice. Honestly, I had been waiting for such a film. Also, Bipin has written the film so well that it was easy to perform it. Also, the music of the film is so melodious that it is the USP of the film.”

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

13:16 (IST)04 Dec 2020
London Confidential: ZEE5

Starring Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa and Sagar Arya, London Confidential is set against the backdrop of Indo-China tensions as the two countries are on the brink of war with each other. Mouni and Purab seem to paly RAW agents who are risking everything to protect their country. There is also the threat of an unknown virus but the key to solving the mystery here is a missing RAW agent.

13:05 (IST)04 Dec 2020
The Sopranos: Disney+ Hotstar

The Sopranos is said to be the greatest television series of all time. It was this show that really made HBO the place of prestige television that it is today. It is safe to say that without this David Chase creation, The Wire, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and other such iconic shows would not exist. Based in New Jersey, The Sopranos revolved around a fictional Italian-American mobster Tony Sopranos, played by late James Gandolfini.

Swara Bhasker-starrer Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which revolves around a stand-up comedian, will also premiere on Netflix today. The actor spoke to indianexpress.com about the show in a recent interaction. "The nicest thing about Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is that there is so much hope, even in all the mess that's going on. It will win you over," the actor stated.

About people drawing comparisons between Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Swara said that just because the two characters are stand-up comedians, it doesn't mean that every other thing about the two shows are going to be similar too. "Nobody ever said about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that it is like Dil Chahta Hai. Nobody ever says about a friendship film that this is like Sholay. You don't say that because you are okay with watching similar stories or similar premises when it has men in it, but somehow because we are not used to seeing as much female-forward content, we perhaps feel the need to put it in a box," she added.

