What to watch on December 26: Movies, TV shows to stream online

It’s the last weekend of 2020 and for many, this is going to be a long weekend that ends after welcoming the new year. To have a gala time to kick in the last weekend of the year, the OTT platforms have presented us with various options that can surely keep us entertained through the chilly winter.

Some of the recent releases include – Disney+ Hotstar’s Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors and Soul, Netflix’s Bridgerton, AK vs AK, Sony LIV’s Sandwiched Forever and Prime Video’s Coolie No 1.

Prime Video also released Coolie No 1 on Christmas Day. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, this is David Dhawan’s 45th film and is a remake of his own 1995 film. Talking about the film, Varun Dhawan told indianexpress.com, “It is very relevant and relatable because it is a love story, and love stories are timeless. A story about pure love can never go out of fashion. It is also a classic comedy, and in today’s world, everybody needs to laugh more than ever. Our film has it all. It is a comedy of errors, and a family film. For a very long time, we have not had an out-and-out comedy that is meant for family viewing. Especially so for OTT platforms, as most of what they stream are dark and gritty. So, our aim is to end the year by making viewers laugh and spread some Christmas cheer. The whole family, including young and old, can watch the film together.”

Other releases of this weekend include Netflix’s AK vs AK, a meta film starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film started streaming on December 24 and follows an actor whose daughter has been kidnapped.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. She said in her review, “Motwane’s movie is not just meta. It’s meta-meta, especially when some parts hit too close to the mark, and some are just tantalisingly off the mark. Overnight no can become a star, unless your surname is Kapoor, smirks Anurag, causing Anil to wince. This line, about the astounding longevity of the Kapoors and Khans, is well-known. But we also know that Anil had to work hard for his success. And would AK Jr ever say this to AK Sr on his face?”

Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the new season of Criminal Justice starring Pankaj Tripathi, Anupria Goenka, Kirti Kulhari among others.