What to watch on December 18: Black Widows is streaming on ZEE5

2020 is about to end, and while this year might not have been merry for many, it was a game-changer for OTT platforms. With most people staying indoors for a large part of the year, OTT platforms built a strong audience and kept them entertained with new content all year long.

This week, the new content on streaming platforms includes Amazon Prime Video’s Unpaused, ZEE5’s Black Widows and Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Paava Kadhaigal.

Unpaused, on Amazon Prime Video, is a set of five short films put together with the common theme of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The five films have been directed by Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra. Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Ratna Pathak Shah are part of the star cast.

ZEE5’s Black Widows stars Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee and Shamita Shetty. The show is an official adaptation of Finnish show Mustat lesket. It is the story of three women who decide to take control of their life after being subjected to repeated domestic violence.

Swastika Mukherjee, in an earlier statement, said, “Given the international reputation of the show, the team has put their heart and soul to create something quite extraordinary. The three widows will slap patriarchy and set their own rules and celebrate their new freedom. Rest assured, it is not your ordinary women-centric drama and we don’t need men to save us. These are strong powerful women putting an end to their dark past and blossoming into a new life.”