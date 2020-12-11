What to watch on December 11: Torbaaz is streaming on Netflix

Torbaaz is available on Netflix.

OTT platforms have been consistently entertaining us throughout 2020, and with the year coming to an end, it seems like streaming sites are keeping up their end of the bargain by providing good content to their audience.

This week’s OTT releases include Amazon Prime Video’s Durgamati and A Call to Spy, Netflix’s Torbaaz and The Prom, Sony LIV’s Shrikant Bashir and Disney+ Hotstar’s Triples.

Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta in significant roles. The G Ashok directorial is the remake of the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bhumi spoke about the original film and said, “When I watched the original, I was amazed and in awe of what Anushka had done. Her performance really excited me to take the film on. The idea is never to compete with someone who has done the film before. This is my take. This is my individual journey, and it has to be such.”

The actor added, “The narrative is different, and the scale is larger than life, sure. You usually see male characters do these parts. There is a lot of machoism and heroism attached to such parts. And that’s precisely the reason why I did it. So these qualities attached to both the genders now need to merge. Those lines need to be blurred.”

Also Read | Durgamati movie review: Unintentionally hilarious

Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, premiered today on Netflix. The film also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in significant roles. Directed by Girish Malik, this is Dutt’s second OTT release after Sadak 2, and the first film after his recovery from cancer.

In an earlier statement, Dutt spoke about Torbaaz and said, “The story of Torbaaz is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy. I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film.”

Web series Shrikant Bashir also hit SonyLIV today. The series follows two law enforcement officers who are up against the threat of a biological weapon. The two have to band together so they can save the city of Mumbai.

A Call to Spy, starring Radhika Apte, Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic, has opened to good reviews on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, the film is set during World War II when three women are required to be spies for their government. Apte plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan, a British spy of Indian descent in the film.