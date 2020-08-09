What to watch on August 9: Movies and TV shows to stream today

Bandish Bandits is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Bandish Bandits is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Theatres are slowly but gradually opening up in a few parts of the world, but for most of us, streaming services remain the best option to get our daily entertainment fix. Fortunately, the supply of content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV and others remains uninterrupted right now. We will probably have shortage of new TV shows and movies by the end of the year, but for now, there’s plenty of new content to enjoy.

One of the popular recent releases is Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha. Starring Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and Shubham Jha, it is a commentary on India’s education system. It follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar who dreams of providing quality education to his son and the challenges that come his way. Jha, known for critically-acclaimed films like Apaharan, Gangaajal, Raajneeti, Mrityudand and Damul, made his digital debut with Pareeksha. The film was earlier going to be released theatrically.

Jha earlier told Indianexpress.com, “The core of the story has been with me since childhood. I also used to travel to a convent school via a rickshaw, and I would always wonder about the kid of that rickshaw puller and even the peon in the school. Then Abhayanand once told me the story of the time he was posted in Jahanabad, which is a Naxal-afflicted area. Sometimes, when they would raid, they wouldn’t find the Naxals but would come across their children. These kids, once they overcame the fear of speaking to a police officer, would turn out to be so expressive. There were many success stories that came from there, when they were provided with the right education. That’s how the story came into being. There have been so many real-life stories of people who have faced several hurdles to give their kids basic education.”