What to watch on August 7: Pareeksha is streaming on ZEE5

Streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, VootSelect and Apple TV+ have been streaming some great content over the past few weeks. Given the lack of options we have in the entertainment space right now, these OTT platforms have been like a saviour to people isolating at home.
In the last week, we saw new film releases like Shakuntala Devi (Amazon Prime Video), Lootcase (Disney+ Hotstar), Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix) and Yaara (ZEE5). The latest release to join this list is Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha that started streaming on ZEE5 on August 6.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Pareeksha 2.5 stars and called it a “well-intentioned film.” She wrote, “Pareeksha is about a rickshaw puller in Bihar whose desire to see his son attend the city’s best English-medium private school, surmounts all else. And while the treatment is linear, often taking a simplistic hop-skip-jump over tough problems to reach its message-y end, it toplines hope: if one poor man’s child can break into the privileged sanctum of expensive education which will lead to a better life, so can many others.”
“Prakash Jha knows his Bihar. The accents, the cadences, the characters, including the gold-chained festooned ‘sahukar’ and the entitled ‘sahebs’, feel right. An underdog-as-winner is an always-in-demand subject; a little less exposition would have made this well-intentioned film better,” the review further read.
Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (also known as Raj & DK), The Family Man starred Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man, who is secretly an intelligence officer working with a fictional branch of National Investigation Agency (NSA). The series was gripping from start to finish and featured a characterstically nuanced performance by the excellent Bajpayee.
Also Read | The Family Man review: Father, Husband, Soldier, Spy
Pakash Jha's Pareeksha tackles the education system in the country. It centres on an ordinary rickshaw driver Bucchi (Adil Hussain) who wishes to provide his son the best quality education in a private English medium school. Jha has also written and produced the film that also stars Priyanka Bose and Sanjay Suri. Initially scheduled to be released in theatres, the film found a new home in Zee5. The film premieres on August 6.