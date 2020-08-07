scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
What to watch on August 7: Pareeksha is streaming on ZEE5

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2020 4:46:26 pm
Streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, VootSelect and Apple TV+ have been streaming some great content over the past few weeks. Given the lack of options we have in the entertainment space right now, these OTT platforms have been like a saviour to people isolating at home.

In the last week, we saw new film releases like Shakuntala Devi (Amazon Prime Video), Lootcase (Disney+ Hotstar), Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix) and Yaara (ZEE5). The latest release to join this list is Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha that started streaming on ZEE5 on August 6.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Pareeksha 2.5 stars and called it a “well-intentioned film.” She wrote, “Pareeksha is about a rickshaw puller in Bihar whose desire to see his son attend the city’s best English-medium private school, surmounts all else. And while the treatment is linear, often taking a simplistic hop-skip-jump over tough problems to reach its message-y end, it toplines hope: if one poor man’s child can break into the privileged sanctum of expensive education which will lead to a better life, so can many others.”

“Prakash Jha knows his Bihar. The accents, the cadences, the characters, including the gold-chained festooned ‘sahukar’ and the entitled ‘sahebs’, feel right. An underdog-as-winner is an always-in-demand subject; a little less exposition would have made this well-intentioned film better,” the review further read.

Live Blog

Here's all that you can stream on OTT platforms today.

16:46 (IST)07 Aug 2020
The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (also known as Raj & DK), The Family Man starred Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man, who is secretly an intelligence officer working with a fictional branch of National Investigation Agency (NSA). The series was gripping from start to finish and featured a characterstically nuanced performance by the excellent Bajpayee.

Also Read | The Family Man review: Father, Husband, Soldier, Spy

16:25 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Amazon Prime Video's new show Bandish Bandits started streaming on August 4. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha among others and has been directed by Anand Tiwari. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed the music for this series. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about the series, "The conversation around the need to revive interest in classical music, and the fact that there doesn’t need to be a rift between the classical and the popular, needs to be on-going. Despite its flaws, Bandish Bandits keeps up focus on this crucial theme."

Director Anand Tiwari spoke about Bandish Bandits to indianexpress.com and said, "Amrit (Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer) and I have been making different kinds of content for the past 5-6 years. When we looked at the content that is being created, there wasn’t something like Bandish Bandits. So we thought why not create something that deals with the youth of today trying to express through art. Music is the most transcending of art forms. Hence, the idea of Bandish Bandits came in. And what better way to summarise India than throwing in two forms of music that are popular – the traditional form and the pop."

He spoke about Shankar Ehsaan Loy's music in the series and shared, "We couldn’t think of anyone else, who could’ve done something as magnanimous, as deeply traditional and as deeply today. They are like an ocean of knowledge as far as music is concerned. When we approached them, they were so moved by the piece. I don’t know if they knew what they were saying yes to, given the ridiculous amount of work they have put in (laughs). A lot of drama which deals with music was planned after our sessions with Shankar sir. He was able to give nuances of what happens in a studio when a song is created and what happens in a riyaaz session. So every musician will see those realities coming through and I hope they enjoy it as much as the general audience, which will be educated on how the greatest of pieces are created."

