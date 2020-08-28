What to watch on August 28: Masaba Masaba is streaming on Netflix

Cinema halls might be far away from reopening doors, but there’s no dearth of content for viewers to binge-watch. To say that the web became a saviour to quench our thirst for entertainment during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, won’t be wrong. Streaming giants like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLIV and several others are regularly churning out new stuff for its viewers. Adding to it are dozens of movies premiering on OTT platforms.
This week’s big OTT releases include Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after 21 years. This is also the first time he is collaborating with daughter Alia Bhatt, who will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak actor Sanjay Dutt is also making a comeback in the sequel. Sadak 2 is a sequel to Bhatt’s 1991 directorial Sadak, which also starred Pooja Bhatt and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Going by the trailer of Sadak 2, it looks like the movie is a revenge drama against a godman, played by Makarand Deshpande. While Dutt is seen reprising his role as a taxi driver from the original film, Alia and Aditya are lovers who rent his services, until the trio strike a bond against the common enemy. Produced by Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.
Also releasing this weekend is actor Bobby Deol and director Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram on MX Player. Bobby, who was recently seen playing a police officer in Netflix film Class of ’83, will be seen as a godman in the series, which also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.
Netflix series Masaba Masaba will see mother-daughter duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta onscreen for the first time. The show, which releases on Friday, is based on their real-life moments and offers a peek into their journey, with references and anecdotes set against a fictional backdrop.
Prakash Jha earlier told indianexpress.com, "Everybody is thinking that it's based on this baba or that godman, but there's nothing like that. Aashram is actually the story of people's faith."
Starring Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, Akarsh Khurana, Farrukh Seyer, Sharib Hashmi, Ram Singh Charlie has been directed by Nitin Kakkar. The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote in the film's review, "The film is careful not to descend into too much sadness even as it shows us the sad reality of the outside world which treats clowning as a not-to-be-taken-seriously job, and short people as permanent butts of pathetic jokes." Read More.
The show features them in a fictional version of their real-life personalities. Masaba Masaba marks the acting debut of Masaba and starts streaming on Netflix on August 28.