What to watch on August 14

Theatres and film and TV production remain largely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. And new content, filmed months and even years in advance, continues to be released on streaming services. There might be a lack of stuff to watch next year, but for now, we are fully stocked.

This week, the two biggest releases had women in lead roles. Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was the biggest release this week. The Netflix movie, which is about the titular Gunjan Saxena — the first Indian female air-force pilot in combat, was directed by Sharan Sharma. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

In a PTI interview, Janhvi had spoken about portraying Gunjan Saxena. She said, “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me.” The actor added that the father-daughter relationship shown in the film is its real heart and her dynamic with Pankaj Tripathi translated on the screen. “I got a chance to learn from him, to talk to him about his work and movies. I was very excited. Gunjan ji looks up to her father and idolizes him and that’s how I look up to Pankaj ji. Even on the sets, I would watch him perform and seek his guidance. Basically, we had a similar relationship off camera.”

Pankaj Tripathi spoke to Indianexpress.com about the film. He said, “Janhvi and I met on a flight six months before we started work on Gunjan Saxena. We were going to Goa. This girl walked in and greeted me. She then told me that when I was sent the script for Gunjan Saxena. She prayed and pledged to God that she will become a vegetarian so that I agree to do the film. The day I agreed, the director called her to share that I was onboard. I had gone to my village where there’s little internet, so it took me around 10 days to respond to the director’s message. I told her she should’ve informed me about her pledge before. I would’ve then said a yes without even reading the script (laughs).”

Other important releases this week include Khuda Haafiz, Dangerous and Abhay 2.

