Shershaah, Al Rawabi School for Girls, Lokillo Nothing’s the Same: What to watch on August 12

The Independence Day weekend kicks off a bit early this time as Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah releases today on Amazon Prime Video. Besides Shershaah, here’s everything else that hit streaming platforms today.

Title Platform Language Shershaah Amazon Prime Video Hindi Al Rawabi School for Girls Netflix Arabic Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same Netflix Spanish Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Netflix English

Shershaah – Amazon Prime Video

In her review of Shershaah, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Going by the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra whose extraordinary courage in the face of certain death made him one of the shining stars of the Kargil conflict, his biopic should have been all this, and more. Sadly, ‘Shershaah’ has neither the necessary drama inherent in a cracking war film, nor does it raise patriotic goosebumps.”

Al Rawabi School for Girls – Netflix

The Arabic show is set in an all-girls high school. Here, the popular and the not-so-popular girls get entangled in a mess that ends up becoming a big problem for the show’s protagonist and thus, she decides to avenge herself.

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same – Netflix

In the stand-up comedy show Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same, comedian Lokillo Florez “hilariously reviews how Latin Americans have adjusted to a new world where no-hugging policies prevail.”

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – Netflix

The official synopsis of this animated series reads, “In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.”