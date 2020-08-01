What to watch on August 1: Raat Akeli Hai, Shakuntala Devi and more

Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix. Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix.

Film and TV production may be stalled owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the frequency of releases on streaming services remain pretty high. For now, there is no dearth of entertainment for those under lockdown.

Some of the recent OTT releases include Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix), Shakuntala Devi (Amazon Prime Video) and Yaara (ZEE5). Sushant Singh Rajput’s swan song Dil Bechara was watched by millions simultaneously.

Honey Trehan directorial Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles, is a murder mystery revolving around the homicide of a wealthy patriarch called Raghubeer Singh. Siddiqui plays the role of Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is assigned the case. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Abhijeet and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

In Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan slips into the role of Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the ‘human computer’ due to her prodigious mathematical abilities. While speaking with Indianexpress.com, Vidya has said, “Probably her biggest flaw, as a woman, was that she wanted it all. And as a woman, you are not allowed to have it all. She did not understand this difference between men and women because she did not define herself as a woman. She saw herself as a person, who happened to be a woman. This is the root of conflict in her person.” She added that Shakuntala Devi is “not a puff piece.” What excited her while taking up this project was “the scope to tell Shakuntala Devi’s story as unapologetically as possible.”

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.