What to watch on July 1: Movies and web series to watch online

While the lockdown is starting to ease in many parts of the country, social distancing is still the norm of the day. Amid following the new guidelines of safety, many are preferring to stay indoors and continue their work from home. Life within limited space can surely get mundane, but streaming platforms have surely come as a saviour in these unprecedented times.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, AltBalaji, Zee5, Sony LIV, Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms are putting their best foot forward so that their audience can get the best possible content. In the last few days, Netflix’s Bulbbul, Sony LIV’s Bhosle, Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya have gotten a great response from the audience.

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Breathe: Into The Shadows is the next big OTT release. The show marks Abhishek Bachchan’s debut on the web platform.

Disney+ Hotstar is also increasing the stakes in the OTT space as the streaming platform is releasing as many as seven Bollywood films. These films are – Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Bhuj, The Big Bul, Laxmmi Bomb, Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase. This comes after Amazon Prime Video released Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi is also set to release on the platform soon. Other OTT releases include Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that is coming out on Netflix.

Among the international content on OTT platforms, Netflix’s Dark Season 3 seemed to please the viewers. Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote in his review of the series, “Dark has been one of my all-time favourite Netflix Original series, and would easily make it to my list of best five science-fiction series. I first tried this German series because I was told it was Stranger Things, only, well, darker. And indeed, the first few episodes did make it seem as though it was Stranger Things set in an infinitely bleaker parallel universe. But Dark soon became its own thing, with a complex mythology that was knotty enough to rival Lost.”