What to watch on June 27: Movies and web series you can stream online

The Netflix India original film Bulbbul released this week. Starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose, Bulbbul is a supernatural thriller. Tripti Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with Laila Majnu, feels Bulbbul was a learning experience for her, not just professionally but also personally. She shared with indianexpress.com, "Every character, every story that you do, it teaches you a lot. This film helped me start loving myself a little more, and to accept who I am. When I was essaying the part, I realised what all she has gone through. It made me question why we put ourselves in such situations. Why we give power to others that they can affect us so much? And thus apart from being a great professional outing, it also helped me personally."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter on Thursday to shower praise on Bulbbul. He wrote, “When I saw Bulbul, the title sequence sucked me in, the reds of it, I love red, Red is cinematic, visceral. What I didn’t expect were the red nights, the red moon, from a horror mystery it had transformed into a moody fable, pure poetry and it had me enthralled and engrossed.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, "Bulbbul is very much its own film, the mix of classic pre-Renaissance Bengal and desi horror gothic making for gripping viewing. The deep crimson palette sometimes becomes too obvious a signifier for the bloody goings-on in and around the haveli. But that’s all right, because it resonates. Because we know, don’t we, that women who cannot be contained by their ‘bichhiyas’ (toe rings worn by traditional married women) and ‘sindoor’, need to be controlled, even today. Patriarchy was alive and well then, and hasn’t gone anywhere."

SonyLIV film Bhonsle has Manoj Bajpayee as a traditional Maharashtrian who supports what’s right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state.

In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta wrote, "Bajpayee, one of the few Indian actors who uses silence to such effect, has been on a roll for the last few years, raising the bar with each performance. The last time he internalised a role as much was in the 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, directed by Dipesh Jain. Here he is even better, each crease in his worn face showing a man whose stoicism comes from hard experience, who has seen everything there is to see, and yet is capable of deep empathy. Bhonsle gives us an actor on the top of his game."