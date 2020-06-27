What to watch on June 27: Movies and web series you can stream online

The number of coronavirus cases is on a constant rise in India. People have been advised to go out with caution but many are still preferring to stay locked in their houses. In such a scenario, it becomes necessary to keep oneself entertained to avoid stress and anxiety. This is when the streaming platforms step in. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, AltBalaji or SonyLIV, all are providing a variety of interesting web series and movies to keep you occupied.
Not just the adults, these OTT platforms even have a content library dedicated to kids who are unable to step out to play. So, families can sit back and spend time with each other while watching some of their favourite content online.
Also, since filmmakers have taken the digital route to tell stories, there is no dearth of fresh content as well. Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle, Ranvir Shorey’s Kadakh, Rahul Bose’s Bulbbul are the new additions to the content library of the streaming platforms.
This week’s big OTT releases are Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari, Anushka Sharma’s production Bulbbul, and the third season of Netflix series Dark.
So, you need not get bored sitting at home as you can enjoy movies and shows while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus. And, if you are confused about what to watch, we are here to help.
In this blog, we suggest movies, web series, TV shows and documentaries you can watch on several OTT platforms.
Written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Rasbhari is a story set in the small town of Meerut. It tells the story of a young boy Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls in love with his English teacher, played by Swara Bhasker. The teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari who is a seductress. Also featuring Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi, the web series touches upon the issues of patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality.