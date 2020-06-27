scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 27, 2020
COVID19
What to watch on June 27: Movies and web series you can stream online

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2020 12:57:21 pm
what to watch Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The number of coronavirus cases is on a constant rise in India. People have been advised to go out with caution but many are still preferring to stay locked in their houses. In such a scenario, it becomes necessary to keep oneself entertained to avoid stress and anxiety. This is when the streaming platforms step in. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, AltBalaji or SonyLIV, all are providing a variety of interesting web series and movies to keep you occupied.

Not just the adults, these OTT platforms even have a content library dedicated to kids who are unable to step out to play. So, families can sit back and spend time with each other while watching some of their favourite content online.

Also, since filmmakers have taken the digital route to tell stories, there is no dearth of fresh content as well. Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle, Ranvir Shorey’s Kadakh, Rahul Bose’s Bulbbul are the new additions to the content library of the streaming platforms.

This week’s big OTT releases are Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari, Anushka Sharma’s production Bulbbul, and the third season of Netflix series Dark.

So, you need not get bored sitting at home as you can enjoy movies and shows while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus. And, if you are confused about what to watch, we are here to help.

In this blog, we suggest movies, web series, TV shows and documentaries you can watch on several OTT platforms.

Live Blog
12:57 (IST)27 Jun 2020
Rasbhari: Amazon Prime Video

Written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Rasbhari is a story set in the small town of Meerut. It tells the story of a young boy Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls in love with his English teacher, played by Swara Bhasker. The teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari who is a seductress. Also featuring Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi, the web series touches upon the issues of patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality.

The Netflix India original film Bulbbul released this week. Starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose, Bulbbul is a supernatural thriller. Tripti Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with Laila Majnu, feels Bulbbul was a learning experience for her, not just professionally but also personally. She shared with indianexpress.com, "Every character, every story that you do, it teaches you a lot. This film helped me start loving myself a little more, and to accept who I am. When I was essaying the part, I realised what all she has gone through. It made me question why we put ourselves in such situations. Why we give power to others that they can affect us so much? And thus apart from being a great professional outing, it also helped me personally."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter on Thursday to shower praise on Bulbbul. He wrote, “When I saw Bulbul, the title sequence sucked me in, the reds of it, I love red, Red is cinematic, visceral. What I didn’t expect were the red nights, the red moon, from a horror mystery it had transformed into a moody fable, pure poetry and it had me enthralled and engrossed.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, "Bulbbul is very much its own film, the mix of classic pre-Renaissance Bengal and desi horror gothic making for gripping viewing. The deep crimson palette sometimes becomes too obvious a signifier for the bloody goings-on in and around the haveli. But that’s all right, because it resonates. Because we know, don’t we, that women who cannot be contained by their ‘bichhiyas’ (toe rings worn by traditional married women) and ‘sindoor’, need to be controlled, even today. Patriarchy was alive and well then, and hasn’t gone anywhere."

SonyLIV film Bhonsle has Manoj Bajpayee as a traditional Maharashtrian who supports what’s right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state.

In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta wrote, "Bajpayee, one of the few Indian actors who uses silence to such effect, has been on a roll for the last few years, raising the bar with each performance. The last time he internalised a role as much was in the 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, directed by Dipesh Jain. Here he is even better, each crease in his worn face showing a man whose stoicism comes from hard experience, who has seen everything there is to see, and yet is capable of deep empathy. Bhonsle gives us an actor on the top of his game."

