Thursday, May 28, 2020
Streaming Guide: Movies, web series and TV shows to watch on May 28

Check out the shows and films you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ALTBalaji, MX Player, Voot Select, Apple TV+ and more.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2020
The web medium has become a blessing for viewers during the lockdown. With cinema halls shut and television surviving on reruns, OTT platforms are providing something for everyone.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player and SonyLIV are currently the frontrunners in the digital space. With each one upping their game, there is no dearth of options to indulge in.

Adding to the race is the various Bollywood films which are now eyeing a direct digital release, starting with Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on June 12. Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena will also arrive on the web in the weeks ahead.

Here, we recommend web series, TV shows, movies and documentaries which you can watch on several streaming platforms.

Lore: Amazon Prime Video

An Amazon Original, Lore is based on a podcast of the same name. Every episode of the show tells the origins of a horror story and although it is more of a documentary than drama, it is a slickly produced show that is engaging enough for a binge. You might want to check out the podcast as well. It is sublime.

Defending Jacob: Apple TV+

A creation of screenwriter Mark Bomback, who has also penned the entire series, Defending Jacob is about two parents (Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery) dealing with a murder accusation against their 14-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell). 

While Amazon Prime Video's recent show Paatal Lok continues to receive audience adulation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap's ZEE5 film Ghoomketu did not find many takers. Today, Raktanchal, featuring Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer, will begin streaming on MX Player. Apart from this, Abhishek Banerjee's Bengali debut Kaali 2 will premiere on ZEE5.

