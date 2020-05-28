Streaming Guide: Movies, web series and TV shows to watch on May 28

Defending Jacob is streaming on Apple TV+. Defending Jacob is streaming on Apple TV+.

The web medium has become a blessing for viewers during the lockdown. With cinema halls shut and television surviving on reruns, OTT platforms are providing something for everyone.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player and SonyLIV are currently the frontrunners in the digital space. With each one upping their game, there is no dearth of options to indulge in.

Adding to the race is the various Bollywood films which are now eyeing a direct digital release, starting with Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on June 12. Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena will also arrive on the web in the weeks ahead.

Streaming Guide | May 22, 23 | May 19, 20, 21 | May 18, 17, 16 | May 15, 14, 13 | May 12, 11 | May 10, 9, 8 | May 7, 6, 5 | May 4, 3 | May 2

Here, we recommend web series, TV shows, movies and documentaries which you can watch on several streaming platforms.