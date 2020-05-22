Follow Us:
Friday, May 22, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: Movies, web series and TV shows to watch on May 22

Here are the shows and films you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2020 4:04:10 pm
what to watch Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is streaming on ZEE5.

Being locked up inside our house is being made easier by OTT platforms. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, ALTBalaji or MX Player, every streaming platform has upped their game in terms of content and have ensured 24/7 entertainment for the audience.

Now, several Bollywood, Hollywood and south movies will also have a digital release. These include Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, Tom Hanks’ Greyhound, Disney movie Artemis Fowl and others.

Streaming Guide | May 19, 20, 21 | May 18, 17, 16 | May 15, 14, 13 | May 12, 11 | May 10, 9, 8 | May 7, 6, 5 | May 4, 3 | May 2 April 27, 28 | April 25, 26 | April 22, 23, 24 | April 19, 20, 21 | April 18 | April 15, 16, 17 | April 12, 13, 14 | April 10, 11 April 7, 8, 9 | April 5, 6 | April 3, 4 April 1, 2 | March 30, 31 | March 28, 29 | March 26, 27March 24, 25 | March 22, 23 | March 20, 21 | March 19, 18  | March 17 | March 16  

So, you need not get bored sitting at home as you can enjoy movies and shows while keeping yourself safe from the outbreak of coronavirus. And, if you are confused about what to watch, we are here to help.

In this blog, we suggest movies, web series, TV shows and documentaries you can watch on several digital platforms.

Live Blog
16:04 (IST)22 May 2020
Firsts 2: YouTube

Firsts is a simple love story that unfurls over video calls. Aman, a fun-loving marketing executive, and Tanya, a software developer, meet on Bumble. Tanya uses a perfect pickup line on Aman, and the two connect instantly. The only trouble in their paradise is a lockdown. In one-minute episodes titled ‘The First Call’, ‘The First Compliment’, ‘The First Date’, ‘The First Fight’ and more, the creators make us feel good with the small pleasures of a romantic relationship. Read more 

15:37 (IST)22 May 2020
Ghoomketu: ZEE5

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and Ila Arun. Touted as a comedy-drama, the story revolves around an inexperienced writer (Siddiqui) who struggles to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. Kashyap will be seen in the role of a lazy and corrupt police officer who has been tasked to find a missing person called Ghoomketu.

Read more | Ghoomketu movie review: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer is a drag

Recently, Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu released on ZEE5. In her review of the film, Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote, "Comedy likho, badi demand hai’, Ghoomketu is told. We really could do with some laughs in these grim times, and this film’s premise did hold out promise, but it turns out to be more clutch-your-head-ache, than hold-your-sides-laughter."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd