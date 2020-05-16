Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: Web series, TV shows and movies to watch on May 16

Here are the shows and films you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2020 10:49:52 am
what to watch online Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor among others is streaming on Netflix.

The total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 85,000-mark in India. Though the government has given some relaxations in the lockdown, it is still advisable to stay at home to prevent yourself from the virus.

Though there are limited sources of entertainment as you restrict yourself to home, watching new web series, TV shows and movies is always a good choice. Also, with streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, ZEE5, MX Player and SonyLIV upping their game, you have got plenty of options to choose from.

To add up, some movies that were scheduled to release in the theaters are now releasing on the digital platforms. These include Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi among various other south films.

Paatal Lok review: An intelligently written, engrossing web series

The only problem you might face is choosing from the variety of content available. Well, for that, we are here to help.

Streaming Guide | May 11, 12May 10, 9 and 8 | May 7, 6 and 5May 4 and 3 | May 2  April 27 and 28 | April 25 and 26 | April 22, 23 and 24 | April 19, 20 and 21 | April 18 | April 15, 16 and 17 | April 12, 13 and 14 | April 10 and 11 April 7, 8 and 9 | April 5 and 6 | April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18  | March 17 | March 16  

In this blog, we recommend movies, TV shows and web series you can watch or re-watch on the streaming platforms.

Live Blog
10:49 (IST)16 May 2020
Paatal Lok: Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Sharma stepped into the digital space with Paatal Lok, starring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor has bankrolled the Amazon Prime Video web series under her production banner Clean Slate Films. Created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, the official description of Paatal Lok reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.” Read more

10:26 (IST)16 May 2020
Malang: Netflix

Romantic action-thriller Malang, helmed by Mohit Suri, is now available online. Movie buffs can watch it on Netflix. Starring Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, the film narrates the story of a young man who goes on a killing spree after he is separated from his ladylove in a police encounter. Read more 

This week's big releases include Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang and Anushka Sharma's production Paatal Lok which stars Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd