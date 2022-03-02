What to watch in March 2022: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Bridgerton 2, Undekhi 2 and others

Bridgerton, Netflix’s second most-watched show last year, returns for its second season on March 25. Also slated for a second instalment in March is SonyLIV’s hit series Undekhi. Ajay Devgn makes his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness which releases on March 4. We take a look at what will be landing on digital platforms this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE, and others in March.

Undekhi 2: SonyLIV

Streaming on: March 4

Undekhi 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV on March 4. Undekhi 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV on March 4.

SonyLIV’s hit show, Undekhi is returning for a second season. The first season of the edge-on-the-seat thriller revolved around the cold-blooded murder of a dancer by the patriarch of the Atwal family (Harsh Chhaya) during a family event. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) trying to save the witness of the crime, Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the clutches of Harsh Chhaya’s right-hand man, Rinku (Surya Sharma). Now, whether Rinku will finally get hold of Koyal forms the premise of the second season of the show. The actors who have joined the cast of the show include Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru.

Rudra: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: March 4

Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is an official Hindi remake of the hit BBC series Luther, starring Idris Elba. The psychological drama, comprising six episodes, stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. If you are a fan of Devgn in his cop avatars, it would be worth waiting for this one. The makers of the show have promised that it, “delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.” Every episode of the show will have Devgn solving a new case and hunting down a new criminal.

Sutliyan: ZEE5

Streaming on: March 4

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh is making his digital debut with the ZEE5 show, Sutliyan. It is about a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. The show is led by actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur.

Jugaadistan: Lionsgate Play

Streaming on: March 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A r j u n M a t h u r (@arjun__mathur)

Starring Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, and, Ahsaas Channa, among others, the Lionsgate Play original is about college politics and how it works with ‘jugaad’. It is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana.

Maaran: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: March 11

Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in Maaran movie. (Photo: MalavikaM_/Twitter)

Dhanush-led action thriller Maaran is written and directed by Karthick Naren. The Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan. In the trailer, Dhanush was introduced as a celebrated investigative journalist, who doesn’t think twice before speaking the truth to those in power. His attitude lands him in trouble and a powerful politician decides to go after him. Now, Maaran has to fight against the system while protecting his loved ones. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Mahendran and Ameer.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: March 11

A poster of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. (Photo: A poster of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. (Photo: Apple TV Plus)

The Apple TV+ series features Samuel L Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man who is forgotten by his family, friends and himself. While he is on the brink of sinking into dementia, he is given the responsibility of taking care of an orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. The makers have promised the six-episode limited series is a gripping thriller. It will be a weekly, with a new episode releasing every Friday. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on March 11.

Mrs. & Mr Shameem: ZEE5

Streaming on: March 11

Starring Hindi Medium fame Saba Qamar and actor Nauman Ijaz as Mrs & Mr Shameem, the Zindagi series is directed by Kashif Nisar. The show, which presents a love story of “a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between” has been written by Sajjad Gul (Saji). Ahead of its release, Gul said Mrs. & Mr Shameem, “presents a fresh perspective on love.”

The Adam Project: Netflix

Streaming on: March 11

The Adam Project will release on March 11. (Photo: Netflix) The Adam Project will release on March 11. (Photo: Netflix)

The Adam Project, directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levi, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. The film is a time-travel story and from its trailer, it appears to be a fun watch if you are a fan of the sci-fi genre. The short description of the film reads, “Past, meet future.”

Jalsa: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: March 18

Vidya Balan in Jalsa (Photo: PR Handout)

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the Tumhari Sulu fame, Jalsa features Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, along with Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla. The film promises to be a captivating tale of conflict, shown through the life of a journalist and cook.

Eternally Confused and Eagar for Love: Netflix

Streaming on: March 18

The dramedy series, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, is about an awkward 24-year old boy Ray, navigating through life with the help of his ‘inner voice’. It is led by an ensemble cast including actors Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee, and Dala among others. The official synopsis for the show reads, “Ray is an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, Eternally Confused And Eager For Love.”

WeCrashed: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: March 18

A still from WeCrashed. (Photo: Apple TV Plus) A still from WeCrashed. (Photo: Apple TV Plus)

Led by Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed is an eight-episode limited series. It is based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork”. The official description of the miniseries reads, “Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?” It also stars Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle.

Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix

Streaming on: March 25

Bridgerton season two will stream on Netflix. (Photo by NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020) Bridgerton season two will stream on Netflix. (Photo by NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020)

If you loved watching Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and her romance with the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, in the first season of Bridgerton, get ready to witness Daphne’s brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton–the eldest Bridgerton sibling, searching for a wife. Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is created by Chris Van Dusen. The first season broke viewership records for Netflix, and is currently its second most-watched show ever, after Squid Game.

Apharan 2: Voot Select

Streaming in: March

Just like several other crime thrillers on OTT platforms, the second season of Arunoday Singh-led Apharan has a nexus of police, criminals and politicians at the centre of its plot. After the success of its first season which streamed on AltBalaji, Apharan 2 promises double the drama, thriller, crime and action. Its tagline reads, “Sabka Katega Dobara”. Besides Singh, the show stars Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Saanand Verma and veteran star Jeetendra Kapoor.

Bloody Brothers: ZEE5

Streaming in: March

An adaptation of the British mystery thriller, Guilt, Bloody Brothers stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, and is directed by Shaad Ali. It revolves around two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While Jaggi is well off financially, Daljeet struggles to survive on the meagre income from a vintage book shop. An unforeseen incident changes the lives of the two brothers and also of those around them. The makers have promised that the six-part series will be packed with twists and turns.