What to watch on September 5: Nani starrer V streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Nani starrer V starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala star in supporting roles. It is the first big Telugu movie to take the digital route.

ZEE5 has also released a heartwarming film titled Atkan Chatkan today which has been presented by AR Rahman. Other than these, this week the new additions on OTT platforms include Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon and The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix’s psychological horror-thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things and SonyLIV’s JL50 starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra.

In her review of JL50, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Such a relief to find an Indian web series which has nothing to do with hinterland violence, foul-mouthed goons, and sexual acts bunged in strictly for shock value. The characters here belong to the terrain, and picturesque Kolkata is a perfect location for what begins as a classic mystery. A CBI officer (Abhay Deol) and his colleague (Rajesh Sharma) are informed that the case of the mysterious crash is ‘sensitive’. As the trail gets ever twisted, we come across a shifty professor (Pankaj Kapur) and a crash survivor (Piyush Mishra), both of whom have something to hide.”

She added, “The ‘mad scientist cooking up time-warp instruments while spouting gobbledygook’ is a genre by itself, and many enjoyable yarns have come out of it. JL50, directed by Shailender Vyas, needs to be commended for its attempt to construct a back-to-the-future vibe, and some nice flourishes; you just wish it was better done overall.”