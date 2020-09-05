What to watch on September 5: Nani starrer V streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Nani starrer V starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala star in supporting roles. It is the first big Telugu movie to take the digital route.
ZEE5 has also released a heartwarming film titled Atkan Chatkan today which has been presented by AR Rahman. Other than these, this week the new additions on OTT platforms include Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon and The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix’s psychological horror-thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things and SonyLIV’s JL50 starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra.
In her review of JL50, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Such a relief to find an Indian web series which has nothing to do with hinterland violence, foul-mouthed goons, and sexual acts bunged in strictly for shock value. The characters here belong to the terrain, and picturesque Kolkata is a perfect location for what begins as a classic mystery. A CBI officer (Abhay Deol) and his colleague (Rajesh Sharma) are informed that the case of the mysterious crash is ‘sensitive’. As the trail gets ever twisted, we come across a shifty professor (Pankaj Kapur) and a crash survivor (Piyush Mishra), both of whom have something to hide.”
She added, “The ‘mad scientist cooking up time-warp instruments while spouting gobbledygook’ is a genre by itself, and many enjoyable yarns have come out of it. JL50, directed by Shailender Vyas, needs to be commended for its attempt to construct a back-to-the-future vibe, and some nice flourishes; you just wish it was better done overall.”
Presented by music maestro AR Rahman, Atkan Chatkan chronicles the story of Guddu, played by Lydian Nadhaswaram who is among the world’s best child pianists and AR Rahman’s protege. Guddu forms a band along with three of his friends, Maadhav, Chuttan and Mithi, who work at a tea stall. They get a chance to perform in one of the biggest competitions at a school but faces opposition from their family. Now, if they will fulfil their dreams or will their stage be limited to the streets, will be known on September 5. Written and directed by Shiv Hare, Atkan Chatkan features songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani and Uthara Unnikrishnan.
Telugu action thriller V, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu and Nassar, follows the story of a cop, played by Sudheer Babu, who falls in love with a crime writer. One day, he is challenged by a killer (Nani) to solve a puzzle, and this is where things take a turn. Will he take up the challenge or give in to the killer, is what forms the plot of the movie. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, V is special for Nani as it is his 25th film.