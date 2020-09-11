What to watch on September 11: Priyadarshan’s Anamika is streaming on ZEE5

Priyadarshan directorial Anamika is streaming on ZEE5.

The weekend is here and it’s time to catch up on all the new web series and movies which were released during the week.

This week, ZEE5 released two movies, Pradeep Sarkar directorial Arranged Marriage and Priyadarshan’s Anamika. Arranged Marriage features actors Ali Fazal, Patralekhaa, and Omkar Kapoor in the lead roles. It explores the relationship between families involved in a marriage. Anamika follows the story of a woman who finds love outside her marriage. It stars Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar, and Harsh Chhaya.

Also, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi Sharma starrer Cargo started streaming on Netflix. Disney Plus Hotstar presented the second season of its hit web series Hostages. Amazon Prime Video released its original web series titled Wakaalat From Home. It features Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt in the lead roles.

In her review of Hostages season two, The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote, “Predictable to the T, season 2 is at least eight episodes too long. The suffering lasts for full 12 episodes with a runtime of 40-minutes each. Made with the idea of being a slow burn, the show gives one a headache instead, which by the tenth episode morphed into a full-blown migraine.”

She added, “Hostages has a cast encompassing good actors from almost three decades — right from Kanwaljit Singh, Shweta Prasad Basu, Ronit Bose Roy, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Amit Sial, Dalip Tahil and Divya Dutta. But getting the right people is only half the work done, the actors need something to work with. The script and the writing lets them all down.”

