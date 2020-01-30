What the Love! with Karan Johar first impression: Inane and unnecessary

Karan Johar on the sets of What the Love! With Karan Johar. Karan Johar on the sets of What the Love! With Karan Johar.

Netflix’s What the Love! with Karan Johar, featuring Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as a love guru, is a pointless, superficial reality show.

The show opens with Karan approaching a young man and a woman deep in conversation. Karan remarks that the two clearly don’t need his help as they seem to be doing fine on their own. However, the man and woman in question inform KJo that they are gay and are not into each other at all. This would have been fine, but the contestants who make this statement look more like actors than real people. The lines from their mouths appear rehearsed. In fact, the whole aura of the show is artificial. The lights, the setting, the participants and the usually engaging host Karan as well.

We also have a hair stylist and costume expert grace the show. Alongside Karan, they are seen commenting and gossiping like teenagers about the attire and personality of the participants at one point. First the movie Drive, and now this show — is this the promised collaboration of Karan Johar and Netflix? What the Love! is a new low for the streaming giant as well as the popular filmmaker-host.

For those fond of the rather ‘lethal’ combination of love and reality shows, here’s a little something in the way of information — MTV does this variety of cringe better (read Splitsvilla and Love School). And that is saying something.

What the Love! with Karan Johar is currently streaming on Netflix.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd