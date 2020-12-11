What If…? trailer: Marvel animated series explores alternate-reality MCU

What If...? comes to Disney+ Hotstar in mid-2021. (Photo: Disney+)

A trailer for What If…? is out. This animated series tells the story of alternate realities, as in what if Peggy Carter was injected with the Super Soldier serum, or T’Challa became Star-Lord.

Inspired by the alternate scenario storylines of the same name in Marvel Comics, What If…? has Jeffrey Wright voicing The Watcher.

The Watchers are a race of extraterrestrials (and one of the oldest) whose purpose is to watch over the multiverses. They appeared briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

“Space. Time. Reality. It’s more than linear path.” WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

So what if major moments in the MCU occurred differently? How different would this universe be? These alternate scenarios open all kinds of possibilities, and as many comic-book fans know, it is endlessly fun to speculate and debate about the ‘what ifs’ and cook up our own fates for our favourite characters.

The animation looks basic here, but should get the job done.

The voice-cast is huge, with names like Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Michael Douglas, Samuel L. Jackson, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Dominic Cooper, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, Taika Waititi, Mark Ruffalo and Sebastian Stan among others.

“Space. Time. Reality. It’s more than a linear path,” reads the logline.

What If…? comes to Disney+ Hotstar in mid-2021.

