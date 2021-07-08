scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

What If…? trailer: Iron Man, Captain America return in mind-bending MCU series

What If…? trailer: Marvel has debuted the first look at its 10-episode animated series that explores how events could have played out differently in the MCU. It will release in August.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 11:08:43 pm
what if trailer marvel studiosWhat If...? will begin streaming on Disney Plus from August 11. (Photo: Twitter/@MarvelStudios)

What if Peggy Carter had taken the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill? Or if Killmonger had come to the aid of Tony Stark in Afghanistan?

The first trailer of What If…? — Marvel’s first animated series to debut on August 11 – throws such questions at you as it explores how things could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A 10-episode series, it is an extension of the Marvel comics series of the same name. The show comes after well-received content such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, which is heading towards its conclusion. Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is also set to release on July 9 in many parts of the world. India, however, will have to wait for the film for a few more months.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

What If…? Feels like a departure from the rest of the content. Almost all the characters that we are familiar with and have come to love in the MCU make an appearance in the trailer. For those with a keen eye, even the Avengers line-up during the Battle of New York have a few new faces.

Also read |Taika Waititi on Thor Love and Thunder: ‘It’s crazier and far more emotional’

What If…? becomes special as it features the final Marvel performance of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the MCU. The show is also confirmed for a second season with ten episodes, as Marvel chief Kevin Feige had earlier said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

KKK 11
Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and others grace Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement