What If…? trailer: Iron Man, Captain America return in mind-bending MCU series

What If...? will begin streaming on Disney Plus from August 11. (Photo: Twitter/@MarvelStudios)

What if Peggy Carter had taken the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill? Or if Killmonger had come to the aid of Tony Stark in Afghanistan?

The first trailer of What If…? — Marvel’s first animated series to debut on August 11 – throws such questions at you as it explores how things could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A 10-episode series, it is an extension of the Marvel comics series of the same name. The show comes after well-received content such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, which is heading towards its conclusion. Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is also set to release on July 9 in many parts of the world. India, however, will have to wait for the film for a few more months.

What If…? Feels like a departure from the rest of the content. Almost all the characters that we are familiar with and have come to love in the MCU make an appearance in the trailer. For those with a keen eye, even the Avengers line-up during the Battle of New York have a few new faces.

What If…? becomes special as it features the final Marvel performance of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the MCU. The show is also confirmed for a second season with ten episodes, as Marvel chief Kevin Feige had earlier said.