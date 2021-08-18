scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

What If…?, The Defeated and Out of My League: What to watch on August 18

From a brand new episode of Marvel series What If...? to an Italian romantic comedy, here's what you can watch today on OTT platforms.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 9:53:28 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix. (Photos: Netflix and Disney Plus)

From a thrilling documentary to a heartwarming Italian romantic comedy, here’s what you can stream today on various OTT platforms.

Title

Platform 

Language
The Defeated Netflix English, German
What If…? Disney Plus Hotstar English
Out of My League Netflix Italian
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes Netflix English
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student Netflix Portuguese

What If…?: Disney Plus Hotstar

MUST READ |What If…? review: Marvel’s alternate reality series delivers on its promise big time

After showing us Peggy Carter as the new Captain America, Disney Plus is all set to air its brand new episode of What If…? today, which will feature the voice of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The episode will show us an alternate origin story of the Marvel hero, albeit not exactly in the vein of the pilot. This is Boseman’s last starring role.

The Defeated: Netflix

In The Defeated, we follow an American cop who lands in Berlin to create a solid police force in the city. The show stars Taylor Kitsch, Nina Hoss and Logan Marshall-Green in pivotal roles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Out of My League: Netflix

Craving for a great romantic movie to watch? Don’t worry, we have your back. You can stream Out of My League on Netflix. Its synopsis reads, “Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Memories of a Murderer The Nilsen Tapes: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix sure seems to have a penchant for true crime documentaries. In Memories of a Murderer, British serial killer Dennis Nilsen recounts his life and crimes in a series of bone-chilling audio tapes.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student: Netflix

In this comedy movie, two Brazilian students decide to have an adventure of a lifetime by taking one bold decision — to be a foreign exchange student. But will everything pan out as they had envisioned?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebs photo you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X