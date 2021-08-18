What If…?, The Defeated and Out of My League: What to watch on August 18

From a thrilling documentary to a heartwarming Italian romantic comedy, here’s what you can stream today on various OTT platforms.

Title Platform Language The Defeated Netflix English, German What If…? Disney Plus Hotstar English Out of My League Netflix Italian Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes Netflix English The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student Netflix Portuguese

What If…?: Disney Plus Hotstar

After showing us Peggy Carter as the new Captain America, Disney Plus is all set to air its brand new episode of What If…? today, which will feature the voice of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The episode will show us an alternate origin story of the Marvel hero, albeit not exactly in the vein of the pilot. This is Boseman’s last starring role.

The Defeated: Netflix

In The Defeated, we follow an American cop who lands in Berlin to create a solid police force in the city. The show stars Taylor Kitsch, Nina Hoss and Logan Marshall-Green in pivotal roles.

Out of My League: Netflix

Craving for a great romantic movie to watch? Don’t worry, we have your back. You can stream Out of My League on Netflix. Its synopsis reads, “Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.”

Memories of a Murderer The Nilsen Tapes: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix sure seems to have a penchant for true crime documentaries. In Memories of a Murderer, British serial killer Dennis Nilsen recounts his life and crimes in a series of bone-chilling audio tapes.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student: Netflix

In this comedy movie, two Brazilian students decide to have an adventure of a lifetime by taking one bold decision — to be a foreign exchange student. But will everything pan out as they had envisioned?