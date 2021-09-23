What If…? Episode 7: Captain Marvel vs Thor, Party Thor and other takeaways

The seventh episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s animated series What If…? revolved around Thor. Titled What If… Thor Were an Only Child?, the episode imagined a scenario in which the God of Thunder was brought up as a single child, without the shenanigans and company of Loki.

The episode had Thor arriving on earth, but not after Odin stripped him of his powers and his weapon Mjolnir, but just to party. Since Thor did not have to face Loki’s annoying pranks, he grew up as a party-lover (thus called Party Thor) who just wants to spend his time drinking with friends.

Here are five takeaways from the episode:

SPOILERS AHEAD!

1. Loki Laufeyson

Loki in What If…? Episode 7. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Loki in What If…? Episode 7. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

One of the surprises in the episode was Loki Laufeyson’s appearance. Even though Loki did not grow up with Thor, he became his friend and turned up on earth anyway. In the episode, Loki appeared as a blue giant, similar to how Frost Giants appear in MCU. Since he did not have to live with Asgardians, he did not have change his appearance to fit in.

2. Captain Marvel vs Thor

Captain Marvel absorbing Mjolnir’s lightning. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Captain Marvel absorbing Mjolnir’s lightning. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The episode delivered what many MCU fans have hoped: to find out who is stronger between Thor and Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel was tasked by S.H.I.E.L.D to make sure Thor left earth with all his mess. Although he was not malignant, Thor was a nuisance for law enforcement. Carol Danvers engaged the superhero in a duel. While the result was inconclusive, the battle itself proved that if it were a fight to death, it would have been close.

3. Ultron + Vision + Infinity Stones

Ultron controlling Vision in What If…?. (Photo: Marvel Studio) Ultron controlling Vision in What If…?. (Photo: Marvel Studio)

The end of the episode stupefied even the Watcher, Jeffrey Wright’s narrator in the series. While the rest of the episode had been fairly low-key and relaxed, the end was shocking. As the smoke cleared, we saw Ultron controlling Vision’s body and wielding Infinity Stones — a fearsome sight. Although the episode ended at that point, the sight clearly frightened Thor, and it is tantalising to imagine whether Thor along with Captain Marvel and other superheroes of that universe would have survived that fight and saved the world.

4. Thor and Jane Foster

Thor and Jane in What If…?. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Thor and Jane in What If…?. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman reprised the role of Jane Foster in What If…?. This was probably Marvel’s idea to tease their relationship before Jane appears in the fourth Thor movie, Love and Thunder. While this was a reimagined scenario, Thor and Jane interestingly fell in love anyway.

5. Stonehenge and Statue of Liberty

Surtur infatuated with Lady Liberty in What If…? (Photo: Marvel Studios) Surtur infatuated with Lady Liberty in What If…? (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Thor was forced to clean up his mess on earth due to his mother Frigga’s impending arrival. The first thing he did was to set the Stonehenge stones right, the “little rocks” he had knocked down to annoy Carol Danvers. Stonehenge is a series of prehistoric concentric monoliths in Wiltshire, England and is one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. Similarly, Surtur, who had assumed the Statue of Liberty was a giantess, had inadvertently destroyed one of Lady Liberty’s arms. Thor had to make it whole again.

What If…? streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.