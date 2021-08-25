What If…? episode 3 review: Nick Fury watches helplessly as our heroes fall

The third episode of What If…? is all about the founder of the all-powerful Avengers, and former director of S.H.I.E.L.D, Agent Nick Fury, voiced by the talented artiste Samuel L Jackson. In the 30-minute episode, we go through a rough week in Fury’s life where he tries his best to assemble the Avengers, but fails miserably, what with many of them dying a quick death one after the other.

Towards the end, Nick finally goes back in time to call another Avenger, the one with whom he shares a deep friendship. It is also nice to see the God of Mischief Loki in action, especially after such an anticlimactic finale to the Disney Plus Loki series. While the characters have a great outline and the premise of the episode is definitely intriguing, what seems to be missing here is the connect the audience usually feels to these heroes.

The scene stealer is surely Nick Fury, as he serves as the ‘conductor’ of the events that seems to be taking place throughout the show. He is the only one who gets to take his own decision and be in charge of his fate to some degree. The somber Coulson provides some much-needed comic relief. The action is impressive, and the animation is stunning-looking as usual. However, writing, which should be the USP of a series of this potential, is quite sad. The characters, who have so much depth and so much to do and say, are reduced to some kind of a gimmick, and that is disappointing.

While Black Widow graces our screen with her lovely red tresses and impeccable skill, we also see Hank Pym make an appearance in his costume in this episode. An unlikely series of events link him to the Avengers. Let’s just put it this way, while on the whole, episode three is entertaining, it feels too hurried on multiple occasions, which doesn’t give a chance to the viewer to sink their teeth into the show. Hopefully, better writing awaits us come fourth episode.

What If…? is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.