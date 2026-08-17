What happened to Musharraf after Operation Safed Sagar? Military coup, failed India visit

Onir Sen’s period war drama Operation Safed Sagar documents events of the Kargil War, fought between India and Pakistan in 1999, particularly the involvement of the Indian Air Force. The Netflix India show ends with the Kargil Vijay Diwas, when the Indian armed forces reclaimed the high mountain posts in Ladakh during Operation Vijay. While it was a monumental victory, what happened to the relations of both the countries after those events?

At the end of Operation Safed Sagar, Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff and the chief architect of the intrusion during Kargil War, is warned that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is contemplating his court martial for violating his orders during the conflict. But an even-headed Musharraf merely tells his subordinates to prepare for Martial law.

In order to pacify the imminent coup, Sharif even certified Musharraf’s remaining term in September 1999. However, when the rumours of the coup refused to die, Sharif took a drastic step. Musharraf, who had great relations with Sri Lanka, flew down to the country for the army’s 50th anniversary celebrations. When he returned, he wasn’t allowed to land at the Karachi airport.

That led to a rebellion among the Pakistan army which began to mobilize troops towards Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. A scared Sharif then ordered Karachi air traffic controllers to redirect Musharraf’s flight to India, in an attempt to throw the traitor in a sea full of sharks. However, the Pakistan army even laid siege on the control tower, and also placed Sharif under house arrest.

The next month, Musharraf announced an Emergency, suspended the Pakistan Constitution, and took control of the country as the Chief Executive. As Musharraf became Pakistan’s President, Sharif was eventually exiled to Saudi Arabia. India had to now deal diplomatically with the very same man, who declared a war on them less than a year before.

Vinay Pathak as Nawaz Sharif, Aanjjan Srivastav as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manu Rishi Chadha as Pervez Musharraf in Operation Safed Sagar. Vinay Pathak as Nawaz Sharif, Aanjjan Srivastav as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manu Rishi Chadha as Pervez Musharraf in Operation Safed Sagar.

Musharraf’s failed diplomatic visit to India

Musharraf didn’t have to face India’s ire only because of his involvement in the Kargil War, but also his alleged role in enabling the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. However, he exhibited a surprising gesture after the 2001 Gujarat earthquake rocked the state, sending an airplane full of supplies to the affected region. That paved the way for more friendly relations, albeit temporary, and the Pakistan president’s first official visit to India in 2001.

As Musharraf held talks with then-India Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a two-day summit in Agra, they discussed cross-border tension, nuclear activities, and exchange of prisoners of war. However, the meetings ended in stalemate as Musharraf stormed out of India, particularly when then-Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani kept bringing up the Kashmir conflict.

Story continues below this ad

It was soon followed by the 2001 Indian Parliament Attack, which the country blamed on Pakistan. Both sides of the Line of Control mobilized thousands of soldiers, in what India called Operation Parakram, only to meet a deadlock in January 2002, when Musharraf expressed his intention to take action against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Musharraf’s resignation and exile

Given his excesses both domestically and across the border, the opposition towards Musharraf’s leadership became far more organized by 2007, which kickstarted his impeachment process. Musharraf, initially reluctant to step down, finally tendered his resignation in 2009. He also relocated to London for exile.

Even though he returned to Pakistan in 2013 with an intention to contest elections, he was not only disqualified by the court, but also charged with high treason. However, he managed to escape the country, citing medical treatment, and lived in Dubai in exile for the rest of his life. Suffering from amyloidosis, Musharraf died in February 2023. Upon the return of his body to Pakistan, he was laid to rest in Karachi with full military honours.

Also Read — ‘We were the last ones’: Abhay Verma on stepping into a MiG-21 for Operation Safed Sagar

Story continues below this ad

In Operation Safed Sagar, Manu Rishi Chadha plays Musharraf, while Vinay Pathak and Aanjjan Srivastav play Sharif and Vajpayee respectively. The show also stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergil, Dia Mirza, Amrita Bagchi, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Adil Hussain, Barun Sobti, and Sanjay Suri among others.