Actor Shanaya Kapoor has found herself at the receiving end of criticism following the release of her web series Student of The Year: After Dark on JioHotstar. However, the actor seems to be taking the online roasting in her stride. Reacting to people trolling her and asking her to “shut up”, Shanaya shared a humorous post, making it clear that she is not letting the criticism get to her.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a video, in which she is heard listening to a person trolling her, and questioning the origin of her ancestors. Shanaya takes a pause and replies cheekily, “Guys, I just spent six episodes trying to solve a murder. What did I do to ancestors?” She captioned the post, “me listening to the internet roast ‘Shanaya’ while I’m just trying to get people to watch Soty After Dark. (sic)”