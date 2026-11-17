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Actor Shanaya Kapoor has found herself at the receiving end of criticism following the release of her web series Student of The Year: After Dark on JioHotstar. However, the actor seems to be taking the online roasting in her stride. Reacting to people trolling her and asking her to “shut up”, Shanaya shared a humorous post, making it clear that she is not letting the criticism get to her.
Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a video, in which she is heard listening to a person trolling her, and questioning the origin of her ancestors. Shanaya takes a pause and replies cheekily, “Guys, I just spent six episodes trying to solve a murder. What did I do to ancestors?” She captioned the post, “me listening to the internet roast ‘Shanaya’ while I’m just trying to get people to watch Soty After Dark. (sic)”
Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram video below:
View this post on Instagram
Her playful response caught the attention of several people from the industry. Orry reacted to her post with three laughing emojis. Actor Ekta Rai commented, “Shanaya”, while socialite and reality show personality Shalini Passi wrote in the comments section, “So cute (sic)”.
Student Of The Year: After Dark is a dark reimagining of filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year franchise. Unlike the earlier films, which revolved around campus romance, friendship and competition, the new series takes the story into the thriller genre. Directed by Reema Maya, the six-episode series stars Shanaya Kapoor in a double role as twin sisters Aayesha and Aditi Malik. The story begins when Aayesha is found dead in a frozen lake, following which her twin sister Aditi joins St Teresa’s Heritage School to investigate her mysterious death. As she digs deeper, she discovers secrets and rivalries hidden behind the school’s seemingly glamorous image.