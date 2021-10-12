What Ajay Devgn told kids Nysa and Yug about Bear Grylls: ‘He made me eat raw fish’

Ajay Devgn is all set to take us on an adventure in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, an innovative new format inspired by Man vs Wild, which is one of the most watched wilderness survival television series in the world.

While the first episode of the series featured superstar Rajinikanth, followed by Akshay Kumar, the upcoming episode shows Ajay Devgn exploring the Maldives like never before. Ajay Devgn had shot for the episode in September. He was also accompanied by his son Yug.

“He was excited,” shared Ajay when asked how Yug reacted to the news that he will be featuring in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Ajay said he shared with Yug and Nysa that Bear made him eat raw fish. “I did share my experience. I told them how Bear made me eat raw fish. Yug was most excited when he got to know that I am shooting with Bear. I don’t know how he knows so much about him. When I told Bear about Yug, he was kind enough to shoot a video. Yug was so excited to see it,” Ajay told during a press conference.

Adding to Ajay, Bear said Yug “will be proud of” Ajay after he will watch the full episode. He said that the actor had “a true warrior spirit.”

“He is truly humble, determined and a true family man. I had the privilege of getting to know his journey. His story was very inspiring. People are going to witness the ‘unglossy’ side of him,” Bear expressed.

Ajay said shooting for Into The Wild was a new experience and “completely different” to his filmy life. When asked about the difference between performing action sequences in films and shooting in the Maldives with Bear Grylls, Ajay said, “It was completely different. Films are planned. We have rehearsals and retakes. Here, we didn’t know what was about to happen. It was all about taking chances. It was dangerous as anything could have happened. We were in an unknown territory. It was scary yet fun.”

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will stream on Discovery+ on October 22.