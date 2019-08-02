Toggle Menu
We’re responsible filmmakers: Vikramaditya Motwane on political commentary in Sacred Games 2https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/were-responsible-filmmakers-vikramaditya-motwane-political-commentary-sacred-games-2-5873711/

We’re responsible filmmakers: Vikramaditya Motwane on political commentary in Sacred Games 2

When Sacred Games season 1 started streaming, a certain section had taken offence over alleged use of derogatory language while talking about politics and politicians. When asked if the team was cautious going forward with season two, Vikramaditya Motwane said that the intent is never to provoke anyone.

Vikramaditya Motwane interview sacred games 2
Vikramaditya Motwane says the intent of Sacred Games is not to poke anyone.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane says any political commentary made on the show Sacred Games comes from a responsible space and is never done to “poke” people.

Last year when the show started streaming, a certain section took offence over alleged use of derogatory language while talking about politics and politicians.

When asked if the team was cautious going forward with season two, Motwane, who is the showrunner for the Netflix Original series, told PTI that the intent is never to provoke anyone.

“We haven’t gone out there to poke or unnecessarily needle anyone. We don’t want to provoke. We are all responsible filmmakers. So even if we are making a political statement, we are making it from a specific point of view,” he said.

Advertising

The first season of the series was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Motwane. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Motwane said if the makers have to make a statement, they would always make them from a genuine space.

“If you’re making a statement just to poke, people can see that. If you’re making it to say something genuinely, people can understand that as well. They are smart enough to see the difference,” he added.

The sophomore season of the show, based on author Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city.

Like season one, Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Siddiqui, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come onboard to direct the scenes with Khan.

Motwane and Varun Grover return as the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively for the show which starts steaming from August 15.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dora and the Lost City of Gold authentically Latin: Eva Longoria
2 Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Section 375 to release on September 13
3 Nusrat Jahan enjoys holiday at beachside destination, see photos