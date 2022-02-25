WeCrashed trailer: Jared Leto is a cult leader-like CEO in this Apple TV+ series

It appears that Jared Leto has vowed not to speak in his own accent on-screen for the foreseeable future. The actor, renowned (and also infamous) for his radical transformations for his roles in TV shows and movies, plays Israeli businessman Adam Neumann in Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, who founded the real-estate startup WeWork with Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin).

To be fair, Leto’s accent is not too pronounced here. His transformation into Neumann is also pretty vanilla compared to, say, Joker or Pablo Gucci.

Anne Hathaway plays the role of Adam’s wife Rebekah Neumann. Created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the series is based on the popular Wondery podcast called WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

The trailer shows that the environment of WeWork is fun and casual in the beginning. The company became a giant among start-ups. But when there is a meteoric rise, there is almost inevitably a spectacular fall. In WeWork’s case, the fall is attributed to the tension between Adam and Rebekah, who was said to be as much a co-founder of the company as Adam and Miguel.

The sudden money and fame affected the couple, and Adam’s cult leader-like personality did not help matters. In one telling scene, he claims he looks like god.

WeCrashed appears to be eschewing sensationalism to focus on the human drama, much like David Fincher’s The Social Network, which similarly was about the individual egos instead of the corporation, and how big companies are run by people who are fallible like you and me.

The grounded approach of WeCrashed should work in its favour. The series also stars America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle.

WeCrashed begins streaming on Apple TV+ from March 18.