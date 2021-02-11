Web series on Satyam Computers’ Ramalinga Raju in the works

The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial will be produced by Applause Entertainment and release on SonyLIV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is set to helm a biographical series on Satyam Computers Services’ founder Ramalinga Raju. The bilingual show will be based on author Kingshuk Nag’s book The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju. Produced by Applause Entertainment, it will debut on streamer SonyLIV.

Talking about the biopic, director Nagesh Kukunoor said in a statement, “The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju has been an interesting read and I am delighted to be a part of this visionary project. It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment during City of Dreams and I now look forward to once again embark on a new journey – this time with a riveting biopic thriller.”

The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju gives a detailed account of the life of Ramalinga Raju, the founder of one of the most leading IT firms in India, Satyam Computers Servicesm from 90s to early 2000s. It follows the rise of his company, and eventually leading to its sudden collapse.

Writer Kingshuk Nag said, “I am elated about Applause bringing alive the exciting story basis the book. The audio-visual medium allows other aspects and layers of the story to be told in a nuanced and engaging manner. It will take viewers behind the scenes of all the intriguing going-ons at one of India’s leading IT firms of the time.”

The series will go on floors soon and premiere later this year.