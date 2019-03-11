Web series on Sardar Patel’s life in the works

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life story is all set to be the subject of a web series, which is based on Hindol Sengupta’s book The Man Who Saved India.

Advertising

The web series, to be produced by Bohra Bros, will provide a well-rounded perspective on Sardar Patel’s life, the makers said.

“The web series will follow how Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel became one of the most crucial figures of Indian politics. Patel begins as an ordinary young man from Gujarat with minimal education, who later aces the toughest British law exams.

“Upon his return to India from Britain, he resigns from his job at the beckoning of Mahatma Gandhi, and joins India’s fight for independence. This is how Patel ultimately earns the title of ‘Sardar from the father of the nation, himself,” Sunil Bohra said in a statement.

Sengupta said the “larger-than-life story” needed a faithful retelling and Bohras were the right people to adapt it for the screen.

Advertising

“This is one such story which is truly larger than life and I believe that Sunil is the right person to give this story the visual mounting that it requires – and the distribution muscle that it can enthral a new generation around the world as the story of Gandhi once did,” Sengupta said in a statement.