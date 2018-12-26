Vishesh Bhatt to produce web series on R.K. Laxman’s book Servants of India

Toggle Menu
Filmmaker Vishesh Bhat wants to adapt the characters with a new age and quirky treatment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt will be producing a web series based on late R.K. Laxmans book Servants Of India.

The book is a combination of work of fiction and a few incidents that Laxman experienced himself.

“R.K. Laxman had interesting stories to tell and his vulnerable characters enhanced his vision. I am so glad that his family believed in me and gave me the opportunity to make this series,” Bhatt said in a statement.

“I am really looking forward to working on this project and bringing his characters to life with contemporary twists,” he added.

RK IPR Management — a company founded by R.K. Laxman — has expressed confidence in Bhatt and his plan to make the series.

In the series, every character will have a certain idiosyncrasy. Bhatt wants to adapt the characters with a new age and quirky treatment.

