We Can Be Heroes teaser: It’s Priyanka Chopra vs super kids in Robert Rodriguez film

Priyanka Chopra in a still from We Can Be Heroes.

The first teaser of Priyanka Chopra starrer We Can Be Heroes is out. The Robert Rodriguez film has Chopra playing the ‘nemesis’ to a bunch of kids who are trying to save their parents and the world from an alien invasion.

The teaser begins with Pedro Pascal’s superhero character announcing the invasion of aliens and the need to stop them. After the aliens abduct all the superheroes, we see PeeCee mocking their kids, “You are children, what are you going to do?” But these kids are the “new generation of heroes”. Moments later, Sharkboy and Lavagirl’s daughter Guppy and other children are seen defeating the aliens with their superpowers.

Sharing the teaser on her social media accounts, Priyanka Chopra wrote about her experience of working on We Can Be Heroes. “I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis…. who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day,” she wrote.

Earlier, the actor had shared her first look from the film. She had then written, “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for – We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I’m so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character.”

We Can Be Heroes also stars Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald. It starts streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2021

