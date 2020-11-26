Shows to watch if you liked Mismatched: Sex Education, High Fidelity and others

Sex Education is streaming on Netflix.

Many of you might have already watched the Netflix India Original series Mismatched. It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy, which was harmless and sweet, but also failed to leave a strong impression. In fact, those fond of the genre, might even have been a bit disappointed about the stereotypical way in which things were presented in the narrative. However, if you are hungry for more, there are some shows which not only entertain, but even push the envelope in small but significant ways.

Sex Education

This Netflix web series, starring the likes of Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, is supported by a strong set of lesser-known actors. While giving you a glimpse of the proper British high school experience, Sex Education also asks bold questions about sexuality, gender fluidity and the very concept of romance itself.

High Fidelity

I still cannot fathom why the Zoe Kravitz series was cancelled after a season. It cannot be because it was bad. The Hulu series, adapted from Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, was reflective, innovative and a bag full of fun. It was also a subversion of the genre and the original writing, all thanks to its casting choice. Both the book and the John Cusack movie had a white male protagonist at its centre. However, in the Hulu series, Zoe played Rob, a music lover and record store owner based in Brooklyn.

Freaks and Geeks

If you want something more old-school, I would suggest watching the short-lived American TV show Freaks and Geeks. Focusing on the experiences at an 80s high school, Freaks and Geeks featured James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Martin Starr and Busy Philipps among others as a part of the main cast. It first premiered in late 1999 and was created by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

Derry Girls

I cannot emphasize enough how fabulous and hilarious is this Irish coming-of-age school drama. It has political overtones that never take away the vibrancy and youthfulness of the show. Set in the 1990s, Northern Island during The Troubles, Derry Girls is about a group of teenage girls who are trying to get a handle on young-adult life—and failing miserably at it. Watch it for the great writing and wonderful performances.

Created by Lisa McGee, Derry Girls is available to stream on Netflix.

Chewing Gum

Before the current HBO sensation I May Destroy You, British actor-creator Michaela Cole had developed a sweet, absurd and one-of-a-kind comedy series called Chewing Gum. The series revolves around a 24-year-old woman who is religious, curious and Beyonce-obsessed. Sharp writing and credible performances make the series what it is — an underrated gem.

Crashing

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is not a one-hit wonder. Time and again, she has proved herself to be more than capable of giving the audience what they want, but without compromising on her story-telling. And with Crashing, she did the same. A group of 20 somethings live in a non-functional hospital. Chaos ensues when an old friend comes knocking on the door. Crashing is witty, heartwarming and funny — much like its creator.

Watch Crashing on Netflix.

