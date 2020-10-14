Enjoyed Emily in Paris? More froth awaits you on the other side

(From left) Stills from Sex and the City and Love Life. (Photo: HBO, HBO Max)

The recently released Netflix series Emily in Paris has been met with mixed reactions. While some people liked the frivolous nature of the show, most were disappointed with the blatant stereotyping of the French. And while overindulging in stereotypes, especially in the 21st century, is worrisome, it would be hard to argue that the Lily Collins-starrer did not live up to its expectation of mindless fun. Here are five shows you can watch if you enjoyed Emily in Paris.

Sex and the City

Of course, this listicle begins with the HBO original Sex and the City. And how can it not, when the creator of both SATC and Emily in Paris is the same person — Darren Star. Like the Netflix series, SATC has oodles of girl drama and fashion. And of better quality too.

You can watch Sex and the City on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sweet Magnolias

There is froth here, yes. But there is also some serious content. Netflix original Sweet Magnolias takes itself a little more seriously than Emily in Paris, and thankfully, that works in its favour. Sweet Magnolias is more about female bonding in the face of struggles than it is about fashion. And I would even say that it is far more grounded and ‘feel-goody’ than the Lily Collins show.

Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.

Ugly Betty

America Ferrera became an overnight sensation after the comedy series Ugly Betty hit TV screens in 2006. The show revolves around the ordinary-looking Betty, who finds herself working at a high-end fashion magazine. Ugly Betty is heartwarming, sometimes ridiculous and highly entertaining.

Hart of Dixie

Both Emily in Paris and Rachel Bilson-starrer Hart of Dixie have one thing in common — the fish-out-of-water element. While an American Emily adapts herself to the French lifestyle in Emily in Paris, in Hart of Dixie, Rachel’s Dr Zoe Hart comes to appreciate the small-town life after spending a good chunk of her life in New York.

Love Life

This HBO Max series is shouldered by the effervescent Anna Kendrick. Love Life works largely because of Kendrick’s charm. While nothing about the show is novel, the acting is convincing enough for you to finish this ten-episode series in a single sitting.

