Bel-Air trailer: The darker reboot of iconic Will Smith show promises lots of drama and a cooler Carlton

The makers have released the first full trailer of Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s reboot called simply Bel-Air. Executive produced by Will Smith, the clip introduces newcomer Jabari Banks as the fictional new Will Smith. By the looks of it, the reboot is a much darker and dramatic version of the original show, where Smith would have to win over his new schoolmates and relatives to sit on the proverbial throne.

Going off by what the first glimpse has to offer, Banks does seem to have the necessary charm and ease about him to pull the audience in. However, whether the storyline will end up justifying his easy screen presence is something we will have to wait some time for.

Although Bel-Air is pitched as a grittier version of the original show, there are call-backs to it throughout the promo. For instance, just like it said in the iconic theme song of Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the makers show the protagonist getting into a scruff with some people on the basketball court. He is even sent to jail, and then, to make a ‘fresh’ start, his mother (again, as it said in the original theme track) packs his suitcase and sends him off to West Coast to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle.

A strong but surprising departure from the original series is how Will’s close buddy Carlton is represented. The new Carlton appears to be more confident and charismatic as he shows Will the ways in which the new town works. So far, promising.

Helmed and written by Morgan Cooper, Bel-Air will start streaming from February 14 on Peacock.