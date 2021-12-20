Manoj Bajpayee’s priceless reaction after New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson reveals his favourite show, watch video

In a new video released by Amazon Prime Video, we see The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee engaging in a fun chat with New Zealand’s cricket team captain Kane Williamson. The two are seen chatting about cricket and shows as Manoj tries his best to get Kane to confess all the strategies he has been planning as his team gears up to face the Indian cricket team next year.

The versatile actor also taught the New Zealand skipper to say his popular dialogue from The Family Man Season 2 — “Don’t be a minimum guy”. Kane even revealed who could moonlight from his team as a good spy (Glenn Phillips) and someone who would ace the corporate job (Mitchell Santner).

However, the clip’s highlight probably comes towards the end when Manoj Bajpayee asks Kate Williamson to reveal his favourite Amazon Prime Video show. Manoj was taken aback and decided to end their conversation abruptly when the cricketer said he loves Mirzapur.

Both Bajpayee and Williamson were promoting Amazon Prime Video’s latest feature — – live cricket streaming, starting January 1. The first match the audience will be treated to will be the test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in investigative thriller Despatch.