Here’s how everyone can watch Bard of Blood’s pilot episode for free

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently took to Twitter to share that his new Netflix series Bard of Blood has been made accessible to non-Netflix members as well, which means one doesn’t have to sign up to Netflix to watch the first episode of the espionage series.

Hashmi tweeted, “Mission briefing from Agent Kabir Anand: Preview the first episode of #BardOfBlood without sign up here.”

“At Netflix, we try different ways to bring people closer to great stories. We believe many people will find the thrilling story of spy Kabir Anand very appealing and are excited to make the first episode of the series available to everyone for a limited time. In the future, we will consider if we will do this for other films and series,” Netflix said in a statement.

Bard of Blood has received mixed reviews, with The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik giving it 2.5 stars in her review and calling it a ‘contrived espionage drama.’

Ektaa wrote, “As the show progresses, the narrative falls prey to contrived writing and convenient plot devices. Keeping in tune with every spy tale ever written, the team faces hiccoughs and setbacks, and are often lagging behind in the cat-and-mouse game. Intel is gathered, information bartered, and an ex- flame appears in the nick of time. Simultaneously, we are also thrown into the deep end of international geo-politics.”

“A special note to the makers: Not all terrorists, members of the Taliban and men that side of border wear surma or kohl. Especially this dark, intense as night, non-smudge kohl, which stays put in the most violent of action sequences. And what’s with the weird Afghani/Pakistani/Baloch/Pashto accent? It all sounds like the actors were trained using old VHS tapes of Khuda Gawah,” she added.

Bard of Blood is currently streaming on Netflix.