Want more of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives? Check out these unseen clips

The audience couldn’t get enough of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives so to satiate their appetite, a few unseen clips from the show are being released on Dharmatic’s Instagram handle.

Dharmatic is the digital arm of Dharma Productions that was behind the Netflix series. These new clips feature stars of the series Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

One of the clips posted on Instagram shows off the singing talent of Bhavna Pandey’s younger daughter, Rysa. Bhavna is excited that Rysa would be singing a song for her as she had been taking music lessons for some time now. In the video, Bhavna is seen saying that she is always pushing Rysa because she thinks her daughter is talented but “shies away from it.”

In another clip, Bhavana is seen telling Neelam that Seema, who is her husband Chunky’s niece, would pester him every day to make her meet Neelam as she was his co-star in the ’80s. A surprised Neelam replies, “I am going to remind Seema.”

The third video features the four leading ladies of the show posing together for a photo shoot. It’s particularly fun to watch Bhavana, Maheep, Seema and Neelam in their elements. While Bhavana is more concerned about the kind of pose they should strike, Seema gives instructions to the photographer to keep only those angles that make her look thin.

One of the highlights of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been the episode with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer-wife Gauri Khan. Gauri, who is friends with the show’s leading stars, is also seen saying on the show that had she not been Shah Rukh’s wife, she would have been in the series.

Now, Gauri has gotten the fans excited with her latest Instagram post, as she not only teased the show’s second season but also her own probable entry in it. “Hey girls … I’m gate crashing season 2,” Gauri wrote alongside a still of Seema, Bhavana, Neelam and Maheep from The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote about the show in her review, “The show is an extended Karan Johar film, with pretty locales, pretty clothes and even more luxurious cars. But it all reeks of empty, shallow classism.”

