Wanderlust trailer: From romantic dates to exploring a city in luxury car, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do it all in this travel series

After ruling hearts with their appearance in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to take fans on an exciting journey in the couple’s upcoming MX Player series Wanderlust. As the name suggests, the trailer of Wanderlust shows Abhinav-Rubina exploring picturesque locales of Abu Dhabi and doing all things touristy. From trying different cuisines to exploring hidden gems, the couple is seen living their best life.

Talking about the show, Rubina said, “As a couple, we have always loved to explore the world and travel with an open mind. Wanderlust is the best thing that could have happened to us after lockdown. Being stuck at home and unable to do anything, we realized that we needed to bring the adrenaline rush back into our lives. Many of our real-life stories and personal quirks will also come to life in this unscripted 6-part series and I think it is yet another way for us to connect with our fans while doing what we love to do.”

Abhinav Shukla said the MX Player show “highlights the thrill, entertainment, beaches, safaris, dining, and cuisine – everything that the city of Abu Dhabi is well known for.”

“We are extremely excited to be a part of this series that will stream for the large and diverse audience base of MX Player. It has given us the chance to take risks, overcome our fears and explore the exciting Emirati life that we wouldn’t ever have been able to do so intrinsically otherwise,” he concluded.

Wanderlust will premiere on March 4 on MX Player.