WandaVision trailer: Marvel series looks weird in the best way possible

WandaVision begins streaming in December. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The first trailer for WandaVision is out. The web series is one among several projects that Marvel Studios is developing for Disney’s streaming service Disney+, and it looks the weirdest. In fact, it looks different from anything we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, has earlier been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular,” and that appears to be true in the trailer. The series has been set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. We do not know how Vision looks alive and kicking considering he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Also, are Wanda and Vision trapped in some kind of an alternate reality? It certainly seems so. They are seen in domestic bliss in a quiet suburban neighbourhood. Their neighbours ask something that disturbs the quiet and everything they realise is not what it seems.

We also get a glimpse of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. There are other MCU characters set to appear in WandaVision as well, like Randall Park’s FBI agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis (from Thor movies), though we do know how it all fits together.

Frankly, I do not know how to make sense of the plot. But one thing is certain, this series looks really interesting.

