WandaVision trailer: Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s MCU series looks magnificently bizarre

A trailer for WandaVision is out. The Disney+ MCU series is about Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they find themselves in an idyllic suburban life, with all the domestic bliss a married couple would require.

But due to a few ‘glitches’ they come to realise something is wrong. Well, something is wrong because Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity and yet, here he is, alive and kicking.

This TV series appears to take inspiration from House of M, a Marvel Comics storyline in which Scarlet Witch changes reality after suffering a mental breakdown. It has earlier been revealed that this series would delve into the mental illness of Scarlet Witch like in the comics.

“We are an unusual couple.” Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/letFoLPjji — WandaVision (@wandavision) December 11, 2020

So perhaps in WandaVision, Scarlet Witch has dealt with the death of Vision by altering the reality to live with him in a quiet neighbourhood without the worries of Thanos or some other would-be universe-destroyer.

The series has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular.” The plot is still not clear, but the series looks wonderfully weird, and we cannot wait to watch it.

