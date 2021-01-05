WandaVision teaser: The MCU series is beautifully bizarre

A new, bizarre teaser of WandaVision is out, and it has intrigued fans even more. In this clip, we see the two lead characters – Wanda and Vision, living a quiet suburban life.

Wanda and Vision are living what seems to be a domestic life with a little splash of magic. They can change their outfits with the click of their fingers and can have engagement rings on their fingers, just by magic. All seems well until Wanda finds a red helicopter in a Black and White world. Then there are people crawling out from under the street and Wanda says, “This place, I don’t understand what’s happening?”

Watch the new teaser here:

WandaVision is set across different decades giving a nod to popular TV genres starting in the 1950s to the 2010s. Every episode will be a set in a different era, but the audience is yet to learn about the overarching plot of the show.

Paul Bettany earlier told Collider, “The audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something.”

WandaVision is slated to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 15.