Friday, October 08, 2021
WandaVision spinoff in the works at Disney Plus with Kathryn Hahn as lead

Kathryn Hahn played Agatha Harkness, the nosy neighbour and the main adversary of Wanda and Vision in WandaVision series.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
October 8, 2021 12:14:38 pm
Kathryn HahnKathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision series. (Photo: wandavision/Instagram)

Disney Plus has started working on a spin-off show to hit series WandaVision, centering on actor Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha Harkness. WandaVision, which debuted on Disney Plus in January this year to positive reviews, was the first show to come out of Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ highly successful superhero franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The show featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, the two superheroes living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey but they soon begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Also Read |WandaVision finale recap: MCU TV show serves a roller-coaster of an episode

Hahn played Agatha Harkness, the nosy neighbour and the main adversary of Wanda and Vision. According to Variety, Hahn would reprise the role in the spin-off series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy.

However, exact plot details remain under wraps.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney’s 20th Television, will pen the script.

Hahn will next feature in Showtime’s The Comeback Girl, in which she will essay the role of legendary comedian Joan Rivers.

The actor is also a part of the cast of filmmaker Rian Johnson’s much-awaited Knives Out 2.

