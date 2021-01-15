WandaVision release LIVE UPDATES

WandaVision will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.

WandaVision, the first series to come out of Marvel Studios stables, will premiere on Disney Plus Hostar Premium today. The show will premiere with two episodes with subsequent episodes premiering every week from January 22. Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision has Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living idyllic lives in a classic comedy show reality. They slowly but gradually begin to realise the tenuous nature of their reality.

Earlier described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”, WandaVision is a paean to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The first episode of the show even has a live audience. Talking about the format, Elizabeth Olsen said, “It was the first thing we shot. It was so nerve wracking and there was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes, and it totally confused my brain. I was really grateful when we added the fourth wall for our second episode.”

Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn join MCU as Monica Rambeau and Agnes with WandaVision, and Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise the roles of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo from the first two Thor movies and Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.