scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read
Live now

WandaVision release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2021 9:43:12 am
WandaVisionWandaVision will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.

WandaVision, the first series to come out of Marvel Studios stables, will premiere on Disney Plus Hostar Premium today. The show will premiere with two episodes with subsequent episodes premiering every week from January 22. Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision has Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living idyllic lives in a classic comedy show reality. They slowly but gradually begin to realise the tenuous nature of their reality.

Earlier described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”, WandaVision is a paean to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Also Read |WandaVision first impression: MCU at its weirdest

The first episode of the show even has a live audience. Talking about the format, Elizabeth Olsen said, “It was the first thing we shot. It was so nerve wracking and there was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes, and it totally confused my brain. I was really grateful when we added the fourth wall for our second episode.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn join MCU as Monica Rambeau and Agnes with WandaVision, and Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise the roles of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo from the first two Thor movies and Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about WandaVision.

09:43 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Paul Bettany on where Vision is in WandaVision

In WandaVision press conference, Paul Bettany said, “As I read the script, I was like ‘Wow, this feels so different and how do I keep him the same?’ And then I realised that he’s always becoming someone else. He’s Jarvis, he’s part Ultron, he’s part Tony Stark, and he’s omnipotent. He’s also this sort of naive ingenue. And then I realised, well, I’ll just throw a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in there and a little bit of Hugh Laurie.”

Read more

09:30 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Here is what we think of WandaVision

Here are our first impression of WandaVision: "Overall, WandaVision is funny, zany and impressively off-kilter. Oh, and a whole lot of fun. It is also something you will not have imagined to see in a MCU series."

Read more

Teyonah Parris recently opened up about her experience of working with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision. She told indianexpress.com, "Paul and Elizabeth were so amazing, I feel really blessed to have been able to enter the MCU alongside these two very seasoned vets who were just very open and kind human beings in general. I learned a lot from them. And they were just pleasant to be around. I am really glad that people will get to see them. This show allows them to kind of take the reins a little bit, go deep and explore their love story and relationship."

Early reactions to WandaVision are already out and it appears the series has managed to not just fulfill but also exceed expectations. It is a zany show that employs humour and even visual effects from classic sitcoms to give a nostalgic and entertaining experience.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd