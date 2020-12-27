WandaVision new video: ‘We just don’t know what to expect’

WandaVision will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 15, 2021. (Photo: Disney+/Marvel)

A new promo of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe show WandaVision is out. The series brings back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s MCU characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively.

The series has Wanda and Vision living in perfect domestic, suburban bliss that is shattered with the gradual realisation that something is not right.

We know Vision is dead, but Wanda, through her powers of reality manipulation, has perhaps changed the reality to live out the life she wanted with Vision.

This TV series appears to take inspiration from House of M, a Marvel Comics storyline in which Wanda changes reality after suffering a mental breakdown. It had earlier been revealed that this series would delve into the mental illness of Scarlet Witch like in the comics.

The promo does not reveal any plot material, but it adds more to the aura of weirdness that has been surrounding this show. Simply put, WandaVision looks like the most bizarre thing in MCU, and that is saying something.

So far, this series looks like a blend of MCU’s cinematic style and classic sitcoms, and the combination looks weird but in an exciting and audacious way.

WandaVision is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 15, 2021.