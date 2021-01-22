WandaVision is a game changer for MCU. Here’s why

For somebody unacquainted with MCU or comics, WandaVision, or at least its first three episodes, appear to be a parody of yesteryear American sitcoms with an air of mystery surrounding it. And that fact alone speaks volumes about how far MCU has come.

Thanks to the incredible success Marvel Studios has had with its brand over the last twelve years, Kevin Feige and other creatives that are in charge feel comfortable enough to push boundaries further instead of doing the same hero’s journey over and over again.

And thus you get films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok, that are a cut above the rest of superhero cinema. But WandaVision blows everything else out of the water.

We are only a couple of episodes in and it is clear that WandaVision is not only an intelligent TV show that could have stood on its own feet if it had no MCU connection (which can be said for very few MCU films), it also satisfies hardcore fans of the universe due to several Easter eggs and subtle nods that hint as to what exactly is going on.

Earlier described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”, WandaVision is a paean to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show. Created by Jac Schaeffer, it has Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living idyllic lives in a classic-comedy-show reality. They slowly but gradually begin to realise the tenuous nature of their world.

WandaVision is extremely entertaining. It is a well-made, brilliantly written and acted show that goes all that way in terms of its settings. For instance, era-appropriateness is not limited to clothes and hairdos, but extends to humour and visual effects.



WandaVision is revolutionary as well. It is likely going to inspire other writers to try to do something that is not run-of-the-mill. This show presents the almost limitless potential of the MCU, especially when X-Men and Fantastic Four are going to come under the MCU umbrella.

Comics are where weird stuff actually happens, and since Marvel Studios now owns the rights to every Marvel character except Spider-Man and supporting characters, the execs now have the freedom to pick and choose unique storylines to create the most unique superhero TV shows and movies ever made.

Thanks to WandaVision, MCU is now bigger, more wonderful and more bizarre.